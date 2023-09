Mahendra (38) is the deceased. The incident occurred when Mahendra and his brother Shankar were harvesting cotton at their farmland near Yediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR). H D Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu met Mahendra’s family, along with BTR Conservator of Forests P Ramesh Kumar, and handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 15 lakh.