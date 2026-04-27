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Farmer killed in jumbo attack in Kanakapura

The incident occurred when Shivu was walking towards his house, built on his farmland which is on the outskirts of the village. The elephant attacked from behind and killed him.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 23:23 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 23:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakafarmerelephantDeathattack

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