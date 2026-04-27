Farmer killed in jumbo attack in Kanakapura

<p>Kanakapura: A farmer who was on his way to his house was reportedly killed by a wild <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elephants">jumbo</a> at Cheelandavadi under Uyyamballi hobli of Kanakapura taluk on Saturday night. However, the incident came to light on Sunday morning.</p>.<p>The deceased, Shivu (53), is survived by his wife and two children. He was staying alone in the village as his wife was working at a plantation farm, while both his children were working in Harohalli.</p>.<p>The incident occurred when Shivu was walking towards his house, built on his farmland which is on the outskirts of the village. The elephant attacked from behind and killed him.</p>.Farmer killed in wild elephant attack in Karnataka's Belur.<p>On Sunday morning, sheep and cattle rearers found is body and told villagers who in turn informed forest department. The forest personnel rushed to spot and shifted the body to Government Hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kanakapura-road">Kanakapura</a>.</p>.<p>Incidentally, Cheelandavadi is inside the forest. But the borders of the village were secured with solar fence to prevent elephants from straying inside. However, on Saturday night the elephant broke through fencing and attacked Shivu.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Cooperative Milk Union Ltd President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-suresh">D K Suresh</a> visited the spot and provided cash compensation to Shivu’s family in his personal capacity. He told forest officials that the farmer was too poor and that Rs 5 lakh compensation should be provided immediately and the remaining Rs 15 lakh should be paid at the earliest. He also told them to provide cultivation slip to Shivu for 2 acres of land.</p>