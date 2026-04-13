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Farmer killed in wild elephant attack in Karnataka's Belur

Rajashetty (65), a resident of the village, is the deceased. It is said that Rajashetty had gone to his farmland in the morning, when a wild jumbo hiding in a bush attacked him.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:16 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 23:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelur

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