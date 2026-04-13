<p>Belur (Hassan dist): A farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kanaguppe village in Belur taluk of Hassan district on Sunday morning.</p>.<p>Rajashetty (65), a resident of the village, is the deceased. It is said that Rajashetty had gone to his farmland in the morning, when a wild jumbo hiding in a bush attacked him.</p>.<p>The jumbo reportedly caught the farmer with its trunks and threw him away. Later, it also trampled him. Rajashetty died on the spot.</p>.<p>Even after the incident, the wild jumbo did not leave the place and was standing near the body for a while, creating fear among the residents of the village.</p>.Wild elephant tramples auto-rickshaw in Karnataka's Belur.<p>Forest department officers and police officials visited the spot and drove the wild jumbo into the forest.</p>.<p>Irked over the incident, the villagers staged a flash protest against the forest department.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Deputy Commissioner K S Lathakumari and MLA H K Suresh visited the spot and consoled the family members.</p>.<p class="bodytext">They also presented a compensation cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the family members of the deceased.</p>