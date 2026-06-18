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Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers arrested on KIADB premises in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur; protests erupt

The protesting farmers had planned on taking out a ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ bike rally on June 5, but were prevented from doing so by the police.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 23:38 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 23:38 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestKarnatakafarmers

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