Farmers arrested on KIADB premises in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur; protests erupt

<p>Chikkaballapur: Farmers, who were in Bengaluru to participate in negotiations on the acquisition of land across 13 villages in Jangammakote hobli in Shidlaghatta taluk, were arrested on the premises of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) office on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Outraged by the incident, the farmers in Shidlaghatta and Chikkaballapur descended on the streets to express their anger at the conduct of the state government.</p>.<p>The protesting farmers raised slogans condemning the KIADB, the state government and the police.</p>.Bidadi Township: Farmers threaten 'Vidhana Soudha Chalo' .<p>Although the state government had initially been keen on acquiring 2,823 acres across 13 villages, it later decided against acquiring 474 acres of fertile land. However, a group of farmers want the government to drop the project altogether and has been on an indefinite protest for the past 95 days, camping in front of the Chikkaballapur district administration office.</p>.<p>The protesting farmers had planned on taking out a ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ bike rally on June 5, but were prevented from doing so by the police.</p>.<p>Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner G Prabhu had pacified the farmers, assuring them that KIADB authorities would meet with and listen to their demands. “The date for the meeting will be confirmed later,” he had told the farmers. Taking him at his word, the farmers decided against going ahead with their rally.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, when leaders of the farmers’ outfit arrived at the KIADB office for the meeting, they were arrested. The meeting did, however, take place later in the evening.</p>.<p>Working president of the Raitha Sangha Bhaktharahalli Byregowda alleged that the government had intentionally arrested the farmers.</p>.<p>Dubbing the arrest of the farmers ‘unfortunate’, farmer leader Gopal Gowda said, “KIADB officials have assured us that our demands will be relayed to the board, and a suitable decision taken.”</p>