Farmers demand cloud seeding as monsoon falters in North Karnataka

<p>Hubballi: With the southwest monsoon yet to gain momentum, farmers in Dharwad and several other districts of North Karnataka have urged the Karnataka government to consider relief measures, including cloud seeding, to boost rain.</p>.<p>The worsening rain deficit has once again brought cloud seeding into focus.</p>.<p>The state government experimented with cloud seeding in some parts of the state during previous drought years, including in 2003-04 and 2017-18 and also explored the option during the 2023 drought.</p>.<p>While the technology has the potential to boost rain under favourable weather conditions, meteorologists caution that it is not a guaranteed solution and cannot replace a normal monsoon.</p>.<p>According to experts, cloud seeding involves dispersing substances such as silver iodide or hygroscopic salt particles into existing rain-bearing clouds to encourage the formation of larger raindrops or ice crystals.</p>.<p>However, it cannot create clouds or trigger rain from clear skies. Its success depends entirely on the presence of suitable moisture-laden clouds and favourable atmospheric conditions.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad Agrometeorologist Ravi Patil said that cloud seeding is unlikely to provide relief to the widespread rainfall deficit in North Karnataka due to unfavourable weather conditions, high costs and uncertain <br>results.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Cost of cloud seeding</p>.<p>Dr Patil said cloud seeding requires moisture-laden clouds, which are currently scarce and short-lived, making the chances of success very low.</p>.<p>Carrying out cloud seeding across several drought-hit districts would be financially unviable and offers no guarantee of rain.</p>.<p>“It will cost around Rs 180 to generate 10 litres of rainwater through cloud seeding. To get rain of around 2.5 cm over one acre, the estimated cost will range between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000,” he informed.</p>.<p>Farmer Ravi Kanavi of Koliwad of Hubballi taluk said that there is a need to take effective measures to strengthen farmers who face difficulties due to unfavourable weather conditions every year.</p>.<p>The government should take up cloud seeding if it helps to bring rain, he suggested. </p>.<p>Several districts, including Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, <br />Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir, have received below-normal rains by the end of June, raising concerns over crop growth and water availability.</p>