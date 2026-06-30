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Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers demand cloud seeding as monsoon falters in North Karnataka

The state government experimented with cloud seeding in some parts of the state during previous drought years, including in 2003-04 and 2017-18 and also explored the option during the 2023 drought.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 19:26 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 19:26 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonKarnataka

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