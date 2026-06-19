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Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers demand total waiver of crop loans in Karnataka’s Dharwad

Farmer leader also sought a complete waiver of agricultural loans borrowed by farmers from nationalised and cooperative banks across the country.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 00:55 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 00:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwad

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