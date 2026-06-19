Farmers demand total waiver of crop loans in Karnataka’s Dharwad

<p>Dharwad: Farmer leader Mallikarjun Balanagoudar has urged the government to provide immediate financial relief to farmers, stating that the failure of monsoon this year has pushed them into economic distress.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he demanded that the state government release Rs 25,000 per acre as emergency compensation directly to the accounts of all farmers in the state.</p>.<p>He also sought a complete waiver of agricultural loans borrowed by farmers from nationalised and cooperative banks across the country. He demanded immediate release of pending crop insurance claims for both monsoon and post-monsoon crops for the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons.</p>.<p>He said that farmers are being driven to suicide due to mounting debt burden and called for immediate compensation and support to affected families. He also alleged that bank officials are harassing farmers in the name of loan repayment and demanded that such practices be stopped.</p>.<p><strong>Kalasa-Banduri project</strong></p>.<p>Balanagoudar urged the Union and state governments to jointly expedite the completion of the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project linking it to the Malaprabha River.</p>.<p>Condemning the government’s land acquisition policy in Ramanagara, he said that fertile agricultural land is being forcibly acquired under the guise of development. According to him, this amounts to pushing food producers, who have built their livelihoods through farming, into hardship and uncertainty. He urged the government to abandon such a policy immediately.</p>.<p>Criticising both the Union and state governments, Balanagoudar said, “Neither the Union nor the state government understands the hardships faced by farmers. The prime minister and the chief minister should cultivate and grow a crop themselves. Only then will they understand a farmer’s profits, losses, and day-to-day struggles.”</p>.<p><strong>Kharif sowing status</strong> </p><p>When the pre-monsoon showers started across the district the farmers geared up for kharif sowing. Of the kharif sowing target of 2.82 lakh hectares 2.24 lakh hectares have been sown (till June 16). Annigeri taluk recorded the highest sowing of 89.72% while Navalgund taluk recorded the lowest of 62.74%. Soyabean blackgram and sugarcane have been sown beyond the target. Soyabean has been sown in 52400 hectares blackgram has been sown in 19053 hectares against the target of 10000 hectares and sugarcane has been sown in 10946 hectares against the target of 10000 hectares. However the farmers said that this is the time when the sown seeds require moisture. But in absence of rains the seedlings are drying up.</p>.<p><strong>Deficit rainfall</strong> </p><p>As per the available data the district experienced a deficit of 6% rainfall with only 7 cm rains against the normal average of 7.5 cm from June 1 to 18. Widespread rainfall was recorded on June 6 and 7 but later the rain did not lash the district. During the same period last year the district received 9.3 cm of rainfall which was 23% above the normal average.</p>