<p>Almatti, Vijayapura: Court authorities, on Wednesday, confiscated properties from the office of the managing director of the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) over non-payment of compensation dues to farmers, following a court order in this regard. </p>.<p>Lands had been taken from the farmers for constructing canals as part of stage 3 of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP). </p><p>In the past, in similar cases, properties used to be confiscated from the office of the land acquisition officer of KBJNL. </p>.<p>But this is the first that properties have been confiscated from the MD's office, pertaining to two cases. </p>.<p>Among the properties seized are an Innova car, a jeep, fax machine, photocopying machine, an almirah, 13 computers, tables, chairs, bulbs, printer machines and a ceiling fan.</p>