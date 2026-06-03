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Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers feted during Ragi Lakshmanaiah memorial lecture event in Mandya

The ragi production peaked after Lakshmanaiah developed a new 'Indaf' variety, after combining a local variety of ragi with the variety brought from Africa, in 1964.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 17:00 IST
Karnataka NewsfarmersMandyaragi

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