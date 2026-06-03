Farmers feted during Ragi Lakshmanaiah memorial lecture event in Mandya

<p>Mandya: "M S Swaminathan earned the name 'Father of Green Revolution' for developing high yield wheat and paddy varieties in the 1960s. Similarly, C H Lakshmanaiah, who discovered high-yielding ragi varieties, during the same period, earned the fame as 'Ragi Brahma'," said K C Narayanaswamy, Vice-Chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences, Mandya.</p><p>He was speaking during the 29th and 30th year memorial lecture and felicitation ceremony, organised by Ragi Lakshmanaiah Smaraka Samiti and Agriculture University, at VC Farm, Mandya, on Wednesday.</p>.'The Man Who Fed India' book review: Less talk, more grain.<p>The ragi production peaked after Lakshmanaiah developed a new 'Indaf' variety, after combining a local variety of ragi with the variety brought from Africa, in 1964. He was involved in various experiments in ragi cultivation, he said.</p><p>Farmers award was presented to Chaluvaiah of Yaraganahalli, KR Pet taluk, Tanuja of Doddsomanahalli, M Puttamallegowda of Karaswadi village and K A Manjegowda of Komanahalli, on the occasion.</p><p>Subbanahalli R Santosh Kumar was presented with ‘Raitha Haalu’ award, K K Avadhani student award was presented to VC Farm Agriculture students T M Aparna and R Spoorthi.</p>