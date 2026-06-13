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Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers fume as govt issues final notification on proposed Bidadi township project

The state government has fixed a minimum payment of Rs 2.14 crore per acre, asking landowners to submit their property papers to get the money.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 00:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakafarmersBidadi

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