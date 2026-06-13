Farmers fume as govt issues final notification on proposed Bidadi township project

<p>Bengaluru: Going against continuous protests by local farmers for over 15 months, the state government has issued a final notification to take over 518 acres of land for the proposed Bidadi Township project. </p>.<p>The notification covers land acquisition across three villages for the first phase. In Kempegowdanapalya, 367.15 acres, Mandalahalli, 70.37 acres and in Oderahalli, 61.02 acres.</p>.<p>To handle the growing anger, the state government has fixed a minimum payment of Rs 2.14 crore per acre, asking landowners to submit their property papers to get the money. </p>.Farmers oppose Bidadi township project, warn of Punjab-style agitation.<p><strong>Farmers write to Rahul Gandhi</strong> </p>.<p>Local farmer groups have already written a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. They pointed out the irony that his party speaks up for farmers in North India but is taking away land from farmers in Karnataka. </p>.<p>In his letter to Rahul Gandhi, environmentalist Vijay Nishanth describes the proposed Bidadi Township project as the first of three major issues causing large-scale environmental destruction in Karnataka. He states that vast stretches of fertile agricultural land are being forcefully converted for township development, displacing farmers and local citizens who have lived and cultivated the land for generations.</p>.<p>Nishanth argues that political influence and land interests are overriding the voices of ordinary citizens and warns that Karnataka cannot afford to lose its agricultural lands to satisfy real-estate ambitions.</p>.<p><strong>A pattern emerges</strong> </p>.<p>The growing trouble in Bidadi is not new. It follows a regular pattern where the state government takes rural land for industries and cities, leading to big protests.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Just a few weeks ago, farmers organised a massive bike rally to the Vidhana Soudha, bringing Chikkaballapur to a halt. Farmers have been protesting against the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for trying to take over 2,823 acres of land across 13 villages in Jangamakote Hobli. The area is famous for silk farming, and the government’s plans led to clashes, police using sticks (lathi-charge), and blocked highways.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bidadi farmers are inspired by the success of farmers in Devanahalli’s Channarayapatna Hobli. After nearly three years of protests against the KIADB’s plan to take 1,777 acres of land, where police even arrested protesting farmers, the state government was finally forced to back down. </p>