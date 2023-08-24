Two farmers held in Mahatma Gandhi statue damage case in Karnataka

He said that three teams of 50 cops had been formed to track the accused and the teams nabbed them on the basis of CCTV footage. They would be given prizes, he added.

He said that the duo went to Shivamogga after damaging the statue and stayed there till morning. Later, they returned to Pandarahalli without going to Jog in Sagar taluk.

When questioned if they have link with any party or organisation or they were in inebriated state while committing the crime, the SP said he has no such details as of now. But the investigation team will interrogate them to dig out the motive behind the act.

It may be mentioned here that tension had gripped the town following the incident and villagers had staged dharna on Chanangiri-Shivamogga stretch of NH-13 demanding the arrest of the miscreants.