Home

Two farmers held in Mahatma Gandhi statue damage case in Karnataka

Tension had gripped the town following the incident.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 11:48 IST

Shivamogga Police nabbed two persons from Chitradurga in connection with Mahatma Gandhi statue damage case, reported in Holehonnur town of Bhadravathi taluk on August 21.

Speaking to media persons, on Thursday, Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said that Ganesha (24) and Vinay (25), natives of Pandarahalli village, Chitradurga tauk are the arrested persons. They brought down the statue of Gandhi at the circle in Holehonnur on their way to Jog  in the wee hours of August 21.  "They are farmers and efforts are on to find out the reason for their act," he said. The two had planned to visit Jog Falls via Holehonnur on August 20 night.  

He said that three teams of 50 cops had been formed to track the accused and the teams nabbed them on the basis of CCTV footage. They would be given prizes, he added.  

He said that the duo went to Shivamogga after damaging the statue and stayed there till morning. Later, they returned to Pandarahalli without going to Jog in Sagar taluk. 

When questioned if they have link with any party or organisation or they were in inebriated state while committing the crime, the SP said he has no such details as of now. But the investigation team will interrogate them to dig out the motive behind the act. 

It may be mentioned here that tension had gripped the town following the incident and villagers had staged dharna on Chanangiri-Shivamogga stretch of NH-13 demanding the arrest of the miscreants. 

