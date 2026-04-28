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Farmers install coolers at cattle fair to beat heat in Madduramma Jatra Mahotsava

Despite of farmers taking all necessary precautions, of providing shade with shamiyana, illumination and sound system, a cattle has died.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:19 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:19 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyacattle fair

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