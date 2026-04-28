<p>Maddur (Mandya district): The week-long cattle fair, organised as part of Madduramma Jatra Mahotsava, is attracting attention this year, with some of the farmers installing air coolers at their respective sheds, where the cattle are on display, to beat the extreme heat conditions. The cattle fair is being held from April 25 to 30.</p><p>It may be mentioned that Mandya district has been experiencing a harsh summer, with the temperature levels hovering around 38 degree Celsius, for the last one week.</p>.Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Hassan, Mandya improve performance, earn place in top 10.<p>Cattle from Maddur taluk and from across Mandya district, Ramanagar, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and also Tamil Nadu are on display in the fair.</p><p>Despite the farmers taking all necessary precautions, of providing shade with shamiyana, illumination and sound system, a cattle has died.</p><p>A bullock, which was a part of the cattle fair, died of dehydration due to extreme heat conditions, on Monday. The bullock, belonging to farmer Raju of Taggahalli, turned weak due to fatigue. Veterinarian from the Animal Husbandry department Dr Govind rushed to the spot and provided treatment, but could not save the animal. The bullock died of severe heat, he said.</p><p>For the first time, horses, sheep and rams are also on display this year. The price of a pair of cattle ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 40 lakh. The best breed of cattle are brought in grand processions.</p><p>The best pair of cattle will be selected and presented with Rs 2 lakh cash prize and Rs 1 lakh for the second best, by Kadalur Uday Charitable Trust of the MLA K M Uday. Consolation prizes would be presented to 30 pairs of cattle.</p>