Farmers launch 'Appiko' protest against Bidadi township project

<p>Intensifying their opposition to the proposed Bidadi Township project, hundreds of farmers on Sunday launched an ‘Appiko’ (tree-hugging) movement, declaring that they would neither part with their agricultural land nor allow the felling of trees for the ambitious development plan. </p><p>The protest, held near Byramangala in Bengaluru South district, saw farmers hugging trees and raising slogans in defence of their land and the environment. </p><p>The demonstrators alleged that nearly 1.5 million trees could be affected if the project goes ahead and accused the government of pursuing contradictory environmental policies. </p> .<p>The agitation marks a new phase in a movement that has been continuing for nearly one-and-a-half years against the proposed land acquisition. While earlier protests failed to draw widespread attention, the issue has regained political prominence following renewed discussions on the township proposal. </p><p>Farmers marched from Byramangala Junction to the area earmarked for the project, where they embraced trees as a symbolic act of resistance. Protesters carried placards with the slogan, “Nature is ours, and so is our future,” stressing the need to protect the region’s green cover. </p> .<p>Speaking during the protest, farmers criticised the government for celebrating large-scale tree plantation drives while allegedly preparing to cut down lakhs of trees in the name of development. </p><p>A protester said that if authorities attempted to fell the trees, villagers would physically shield them. “If they want to cut these trees, they will have to cross us first. We have nurtured these trees for years, and we will not allow them to be destroyed,” he said. </p> .<p>Farmers also reiterated their opposition to land acquisition, maintaining that their agricultural land was their livelihood and would not be surrendered under any circumstances.</p><p>With the launch of the Appiko movement, protesting farmers have sought to shift the focus from land acquisition alone to the larger issue of environmental conservation, insisting that both their livelihoods and the region’s ecological balance are at stake.</p>