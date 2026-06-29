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Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers launch 'Appiko' protest against Bidadi township project

The protest, held near Byramangala in Bengaluru South district, saw farmers hugging trees and raising slogans in defence of their land and the environment.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 00:13 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 00:13 IST
Karnataka NewsprotestKarnatakaBidadi

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