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Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers oppose Bidadi township project, warn of Punjab-style agitation

Many of them have rejected the government’s offer of monetary compensation.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 23:26 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 23:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBidadi

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