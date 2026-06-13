Farmers oppose Bidadi township project, warn of Punjab-style agitation

<p>Bengaluru: A day after the state government issued the final gazette notification for acquiring land for the first phase of the proposed integrated township in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bidadi">Bidadi</a>, the farmers opposing the project warned on Friday of a massive agitation on the lines of the historic farmer movements in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. </p>.<p>The notification to acquire 518 acres, which was issued on Thursday, covers lands across three villages — Kempaiyanapalya, Mandalahalli and Oderahalli — affecting as many as 754 farmers.</p>.<p>Many of them have rejected the government’s offer of monetary compensation.</p>.Bidadi farmers booked over township protest; Priyank Kharge hints at dropping case.<p>The protesters are planning to bring in influential farmer unions from Punjab and UP to join them in Bidadi.</p>.<p>This is likely to set the stage for a major face-off with the state government on June 16, when a joint meeting will be held to chalk out the next course of action.</p>.<p>Farmer Nagaraju R, who owns 12 acres in Mandalahall and grows multiple crops, lamented the notification. “My land is very fertile. At this age, who will give us a job? We have just this land; shouldn’t our children and grandchildren have it?”</p>.<p>Protesters claimed that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is stubbornly pushing the project forward, completely ignoring people’s voices.</p>.<p>“...No district officer came to look at the ground, no testing of this fertile land was done and no village meeting (Grama Sabha) was called to take our permission,” Yashavantha T, leader of the Prantha Raitha Sangha, told DH.</p>.<p>Voicing his support for the agitating farmers, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday blamed the state government for hurting local farmers by pushing the project, and pointed out that locals have been protesting peacefully for nearly 470 days against parting with their lands.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, he stressed that out of the 3,500 farming families in the area, 80% didn’t want the project, yet the government was going ahead without even holding talks with the affected people.</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy suggested the government find dry, barren lands for new projects instead of destroying the livelihoods of farming families. Calling the final notification “unfair” and “anti-people”, Kumaraswamy also flayed Home Minister Priyank Kharge for his statement that the farmers should fight the land acquisition in court.</p>.<p>For the small-scale farmers of Byramangala and Kanchugaranahalli village panchayats in Bidadi, their land is the only way to earn a living. </p>.<p>Suma, a resident of Kanchugaranahalli who stands to lose two acres of land, expressed her anguish. </p>.<p>“We do not want their Rs 2.14 crore. Even if they give Rs 20 crore, we will not give up our land. What will we do with cash? If we go just two kilometers away, we cannot even buy a small piece of land with that money. Once the money is spent on building a house, how are uneducated, elderly and women farmers supposed to survive without their fields?”</p>.<p>Suma also claimed that only a few rich landlords with 40 to 50 acres are supporting the project for profit, while poor and middle-class farmers are being ruined.</p>.<p>Another upset farmer, Shweta, from Hosur village, questioned the government’s fairness.</p>.<p>“They say Bengaluru is growing. But why should they destroy farmers to build a city? Let them go and develop areas where people actually need jobs. We voted for these politicians, and today they refuse to even come and talk to us,” Shweta added.</p>