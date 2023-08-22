Farmers' organisations continue protest over Cauvery issue in Karnataka's Mandya

The Raitha Sangha had planned to stage a protest at Induvalu village, near the exit point of the expressway, on Tuesday. Despite police refusing permission, a section of the farmers gathered near Induvalu, in Mandya taluk.

Hence, the police have upped the security measures on the expressway near Induvalu. More than 300 police personnel and three DAR platoons have been deployed on the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, BJP leader C T Ravi, in a press meeting alleged that the Congress government has been releasing water to Tamil Nadu to please its Chief Minister Stalin, who is a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.