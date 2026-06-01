Farmers threaten mega protest at Karnataka's Jewargi on June 9

<p>Kalaburagi: Mallabad Lift Irrigation project Raitha Horata Samiti leader Mahesh Kumar Rathod has warned of a protest on June 9 in Jewargi against delay in issuing compensation and also against the officials’ failure to convene a meeting of farmers to share the project details. The Mallabad Lift Irrigation Project work’s second phase is going on. Kumar has demanded transparency in implementing the project. </p>.<p>Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he said that farmers of Jewargi and Yadrami taluks have welcomed the project, that has been long-pending. But he alleged that contractors are throwing rules to wind. </p>.JD(S) plans indefinite stir against Bidadi township from today.<p>In spite of the High Court order that land cannot be acquired without paying compensation, the officials have thrown rules to wind, he alleged, further. </p>.<p>Babu B Patil, Ibrahim Patil Yalwar and others were present.</p>