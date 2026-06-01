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Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers threaten mega protest at Karnataka's Jewargi on June 9

The Mallabad Lift Irrigation Project work’s second phase is going on. Raitha Horata Samiti leader Mahesh Kumar Rathod has demanded transparency in implementing the project.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 00:39 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 00:39 IST
Karnataka Newsprotestfarmers

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