'Farmers tilling less than 3 acres of forest land won't be evicted'

Minister for Environment and Forests Eshwar Khandre said that the government will not evict small and marginal farmers who have been cultivating less than three acres of encroached forest land, much before the enactment of the Forest Act.
He was speaking after receiving a memorandum from members of Akhanda Karnataka Raitha Okkoota, in Mysuru on Tuesday.
The minister informed them that the government will initiate action against only those who have encroached upon large areas of forest land for selfish reasons.
He said, “If nature and environment survive, we can survive. Protection of forest wealth and wildlife is the responsibility of the government. If the forest land depletes, the incidents of man-animal conflict will increase. Hence, it is the duty of the government to conserve forest land”.
He told mediapersons that the government will find a permanent solution to the man-animal conflict, soon.
Khandre visited the family of Rathnamma, who died in a tiger attack in Balluru Hundi village of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district, recently.