Farmers to get Rs 2,000 drought relief as Karnataka awaits central funds

Bengaluru: Under pressure from various quarters to declare drought relief, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced assistance up to Rs 2,000 per farmer even as the government awaits financial aid from the Centre.
The announcement comes ahead of the winter session scheduled to be held in Belagavi on December 5.
The CM said the government had decided to do whatever it could in the absence of any response from the Centre to Karnataka’s request for NDRF funds. “As first instalment, the government will release Rs 2,000 per farmer. The rest will be given to them once the Centre releases funds,” he said, while lamenting that the Centre had failed to respond to the state government’s memorandum seeking drought relief even after two months.
“Though we had written to the Centre several times seeking a meeting with the Union ministers, no time has been allotted to us. When our revenue and agriculture ministers went to Delhi recently, they came back after meeting the secretaries as the ministers were unavailable,” he said.
“Even I wrote to the Home Secretary recently, but no time was given to me,” the chief minister added.
In September, the state government had sent a memorandum to the Centre seeking Rs 4,663-crore relief for drought under NDRF funds. The state had recorded crop losses over an extent of 48.19 lakh hectares.
As per the current norms, farmers are given Rs 8,500 per hectare for rainfed crops, Rs 17,000 for irrigated crops and Rs 22,500 for perennial crops.
In the meantime, the state government has released Rs 460 crore to 6.5 lakh farmers for mid-term crop loss and sowing failure from the Rs 780 crore funds available in PD accounts, Siddaramaiah said.