Farmers turn to rituals as monsoon remains elusive in Karnataka's Hubballi

<p>Hubballi: With the monsoon playing hide and seek across the district, anxiety is mounting among farmers as delayed and inadequate rainfall threatens standing crops and sowing activities.</p>.<p>In response, villagers in several rural areas are turning to age-old religious rituals and special prayers to invoke the rain god and seek a favourable monsoon.</p>.<p>In many villages, people have organised traditional ceremonies such as ‘Mali Parva’— a ritual in which special food offerings are made to village deities— along with jalabhisheka (ritual bathing of deities with water), while some people have even arranged symbolic frog marriages, a folk tradition believed to attract rain.</p>.<p>At Koliwad village in Hubballi taluk, a group of youth and farmers gathered at Shri Kalmeshwar Temple and performed a special jalabhisheka. Devotees poured water from 108 pots over the Shivalinga and offered prayers for abundant rainfall and a good agricultural season.</p>.<p>Villagers said such rituals have long been a part of local tradition whenever drought-like conditions or weak monsoon spells affect farming activities. They recalled that several years ago, Varakavi Huligeppajja used to meditate at the temple premises and pray for rain during periods of deficient rainfall.</p>.<p>“Following that tradition, we performed jalabhisheka to Lord Shiva and also conducted ‘Mali Parva’ by offering food to village deities Mahamayi and Basavanna,” said Arun Hullur.</p>.<p>Similar prayers were held at the historic Someshwar Temple in Malligawad village, where devotees poured water from 101 pots over Lord Someshwar and prayed for timely showers.</p>.<p>Shivanand, a farmer from Mantur near Hubballi, said, “We are worried about the elusive monsoon and we are left with no option but to pray for good showers. Hence, we are making every effort to appease the Rain God and seek blessings for timely rainfall.”</p>.<p>As hopes rest on both nature and faith, farmers continue to await the much-needed monsoon rains.</p>