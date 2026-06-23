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Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers turn to rituals as monsoon remains elusive in Karnataka's Hubballi

At Koliwad village in Hubballi taluk, a group of youth and farmers gathered at Shri Kalmeshwar Temple and performed a special jalabhisheka.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:49 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:49 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonHubballirainTemple rituals

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