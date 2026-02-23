Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers warn of indefinite hunger strike if govt does not suspend wildlife safari

The farmers' leader argued that wild animals will again stray into the human habitation if the safari is resumed, posing threat to the livestock and humans.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 16:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsHunger strikeBandipur Tiger Reserve Forestwildlife safari

Follow us on :

Follow Us