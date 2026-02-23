<p>Farmer leader Honnuru Prakash on Monday slammed the Karnataka government for resuming safari operations at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bandipur-tiger-reserve">Bandipur Tiger Reserve</a> based on an interim technical report, alleging that the decision was taken without "conducting a factual study on human-wildlife conflict." </p><p>Prakash said, "It is condemnable that the government has resumed safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve based on the interim report." </p><p>Speaking at the protest meeting, on the premises of the DC’s office, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamarajanagar">Chamarajanagar</a>, he alleged, “It is not right to begin wildlife safari amidst protests from the farmers. Even after five deaths reported due to human-animal conflict, the government has succumbed to the lobby of the resort owners”.</p><p>The technical committee, which had come from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dehradun">Dehradun</a> has submitted a unilateral report without meeting the families of the victims, or discussing the issue with the local farmers. It is unscientific to accept the report. The government’s stand will destroy the forest and the wildlife, he alleged.</p><p>The wild animals will again stray into the human habitation if the safari is resumed, posing threat to the livestock and humans. The government is responsible for the further disasters, Honnuru Prakash warned.</p>.Safari ban lifted: Tourism stakeholders, locals welcome, farmers' leaders oppose.<p>The locals are not dependent on the safari. The Labour department should announce how many have been provided jobs, PF, ESI facilities by operating the safari. To please the illegal resort and homestay owners, the government is risking the lives of the farmers, he alleged.</p><p><strong>Hunger strike</strong></p><p>The protest will continue till the safari is stopped. Protests will also be staged in front of the Regional Commissioner's office in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, on February 25. If the government does not listen, we would stage a hunger strike, he warned.</p><p>They submitted a memorandum to the district incharge Minister K Venkatesh, who visited the spot. The Minister assured to bring the opposition of the farmer organisations to the Forest Minister and the CM. Steps would be taken against the illegal resort and homestays, he assured.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner Sri Roopa, SP M Muthuraj were present at the site.</p>