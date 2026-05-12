<p>Bengaluru: The high court has reduced the sentence of a 79-year-old man from one year to one day of simple imprisonment in a fatal accident case. However, he has to pay enhanced fine of Rs 5 lakh. </p>.<p>The court passed the order after noting physical condition of the elderly man, who was sentenced to one-year simple imprisonment.</p>.<p>“Taking note of the physical/health condition of the petitioner, this court, as a peculiar case, is of the opinion that the sentence needs to be modified by directing petitioner to undergo simple imprisonment for the day till rising of the court by paying enhanced fine of Rs 5,00,000, though concept of ‘blood money’ is alien to Indian criminal jurisprudence,” Justice V Srishananda said, while partly allowing the petition filed by Syed Saifuddin, brought to the court on a wheelchair. </p>.<p>The accident occurred on KRS ring road in Mysuru on July 28, 2012. Saifuddin, test-driving a car, hit a motorcycle near the railway bridge. Both riders on the bike fell on the road. Pillion rider, Lakshmi, sustained serious injuries and died. In 2018, trial court convicted Saifuddin and sentenced him to one year of simple imprisonment. </p>.<p>Challenging this, he appeared before the high court on a wheelchair and volunteered to pay Rs 5 lakh to Lakshmi’s family. </p>.<p>The court said since petitioner is on a wheelchair and unable to attend to his day-to-day activities without assistance, sending him to prison will serve no useful purpose. </p>