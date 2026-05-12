Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Fatal accident: Karnataka High Court revises elderly man’s sentence to 1-day jail

The court passed the order after noting physical condition of the elderly man, who was sentenced to one-year simple imprisonment.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 22:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 22:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us