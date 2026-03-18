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Father allegedly kills 14-day old daughter with poison in Karnataka's Belagavi

Sheela said, she had been married to Bhimrai Chipade about one year ago and their daughter was born 14 days back.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 00:42 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 00:42 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimemurderBelagavi

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