<p>Belagavi: A person allegedly murdered his 14-day-old daughter by administering poison at Ukkad village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi</a> taluk on Tuesday. </p><p>Sheela said, she had been married to Bhimrai Chipade about one year ago and their daughter was born 14 days back. Since delivery Bhimrai was unhappy for the infant being girl and had been asking her to return from her maternal home. </p><p>Bhimrai had come to meet her in the noon hours. Herself had breastfed the infant and was sleeping besides her. </p>.Hyderabad woman kills herself after husband stops her from drinking alcohol.<p>After a while, she noticed that the infant was vomiting froth that smelled of pesticide. We rushed her to the District Hospital, but she had already died, she said. </p><p>Maternal family members of Sheela too accused Bhimrai of murdering the infant by administering pesticide.</p><p>Incident took place in the jurisdiction of Kakati police station. </p><p>Senior police officials visited District Hospital and availed information about the incident. </p>