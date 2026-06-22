Father, son and schoolgirl injured in firing linked to gold dispute in Dharwad

<p>Dharwad: A dispute over pledged gold turned violent in Garag village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharwad">Dharwad district</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> on Monday when a jewellery shop owner allegedly opened fire, injuring a father, his son and a schoolgirl.</p>.<p>The injured have been identified as Ningappa Fakirappa Horakeri and his son Siddappa Ningappa Horakeri, both residents of Jirigawad village.</p>.<p>According to sources, Ningappa had pledged four tolas of gold with the jewellery shop owner Mohan Pattar for a loan of Rs 60,000 to meet family expenses.</p>.<p>When the father and son visited the shop on Monday to redeem the pledged ornaments, they allegedly discovered that the gold had been sold to another person.</p>.<p>This reportedly led to a heated argument between them and the shop owner, Pattar.</p>.Dharwad, Kolar district courts in Karnataka receive hoax bomb threat calls.<p>During the altercation, Pattar allegedly opened fire. Ningappa sustained a bullet injury to his leg, while Siddappa suffered injuries to his abdomen.</p>.<p>A fourth-standard schoolgirl, Shraddha, a resident of Garag village, who was passing by on her way home at the time of the incident, was also injured in the firing.</p>.<p>All three injured persons were shifted to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.</p>