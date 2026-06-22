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Homeindiakarnataka

Father, son and schoolgirl injured in firing linked to gold dispute in Dharwad

All three injured persons were shifted to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsKarnatakaGoldfiringGun

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