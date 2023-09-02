Father, son die of electrocution in Karnataka

A man and his son were electrocuted after they came in contact with a supporting wire, lying beside an electricity pole on which a live wire had fallen, at Udikeri village in the taluk on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as Prabhakar Humbi (65) and his son Manjunath (35), residents of the village.
Prabhakar was clearing grass beside the electricity pole when he came in contact with a supporting wire and was electrocuted. Manjunath, who rushed to his father’s rescue, also suffered electric shock. The villagers shifted him to a hospital for treatment but he succumbed.
The villagers blamed the negligence of Hescom for their deaths. The complaints, given to set right the loose wires, fell on deaf ears, they alleged. Dodwad police have registered a case.