Faulty rain gauges in Sirsi leave farmers on the edge

<p>Sirsi: The disarray in rainfall measurement that has severely hindered farmers from securing weather-based crop insurance over the past two years has continued into the current monsoon season.</p>.<p>Although the tender process for repairing rain gauge stations was completed more than a month ago, the work is yet to begin. This has triggered anger among farmers.</p>.<p><strong>Faulty stations</strong></p>.<p>More than 16 of the 32 rain gauge stations in Sirsi taluk have become non-functional because of technical faults. As a result, accurate daily rainfall data is not being recorded.</p>.<p>During the past two years, farmers suffered heavy financial losses because of the malfunctioning stations and inaccurate rainfall data.</p>.<p>Even when local areas received good rainfall, faulty gauges failed to record the actual precipitation. Insurance companies allegedly used the absence of reliable data as a pretext to adopt a policy of prolonged delay in disbursing crop insurance worth crores of rupees, effectively attempting to deny farmers their rightful compensation.</p>.<p>The insurance amount was eventually released only after government intervention and sustained protests by farmers.</p>.<p><strong>Repairs yet to begin</strong></p>.<p>Following protests by farmers over the faulty rainfall measurements, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) awarded a contract to a private company for the urgent repair of all pending rain gauge stations.</p>.<p>However, the contractor has not initiated even the minimum repair work in the taluk and farmers describe it as complete irresponsibility.</p>.<p>When contacted, representatives of the company reportedly said that repairs of more than 2,000 defunct rain gauge stations across the state are still pending and hence, work in Sirsi is likely to be delayed. Farmers condemned this response as insensitive and irresponsible.</p>.<p><strong>Demand action</strong></p>.<p>Raitha Sangha general secretary Raghavendra Naik Kiravatti said the crucial phase of the current monsoon has already begun.</p>.<p>If the repair work does not start immediately, accurate daily rainfall data will not be recorded. This will once again enable insurance companies to exploit farmers while processing future crop insurance claims.</p>.<p>More than 100 rain gauge stations across the district require repairs. Hence, the district administration and the KSNDMC must immediately intervene and direct the contractor to expedite the work, he demanded.</p>