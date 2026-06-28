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Homeindiakarnataka

Faulty rain gauges in Sirsi leave farmers on the edge

Although the tender process for repairing rain gauge stations was completed more than a month ago, the work is yet to begin. This has triggered anger among farmers.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 19:12 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 19:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakarainSirsi

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