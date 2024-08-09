Fear of landslides hits monsoon tourism plans

Karthik Marathe, partner at Nagarbhavi-based Nesara Tours, has not received any enquiries for tours to popular Western Ghat destinations since the landslides in Wayanad and Sakleshpura. “In August, we had a tour scheduled for a group of 10 to Kochi-Munnar-Allepey. But they cancelled the trip after news of the landslides broke. Usually during the monsoons, we get bookings from at least 2-3 families for trips to Mysuru, Kodagu and Kerala per month. These are popular destinations around this time of the year,” he tells Metrolife.