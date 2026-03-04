Federation urges CM Siddaramaiah continue resurvey of former Devadasis

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to continue the resurvey of former Devadasis in a comprehensive, fair and transparent manner, stating that the ongoing exercise remains incomplete and flawed.</p>.<p>In a memorandum, the Federation expressed concern that the resurvey conducted in 16 districts by the Karnataka Women Development Corporation under the Women and Child Development Department had identified only 23,395 women, compared to 46,660 recorded in the 2007–08 survey.</p>.<p>The sharp drop indicates gaps in the enumeration process rather than a decline in the number of beneficiaries, the Federation said.</p>.<p>The Federation pointed out that several genuine cases, including names omitted from the previous list and new additions awaiting approval, were left out and alleged that the absence of regular taluk and district-level monitoring meetings and inadequate awareness programmes were responsible for many women remaining out of the re-survey, whose report was submitted to the chief minister in February.</p>.Resurvey identifies 23,395 former Devadasis in Karnataka.<p>Difficulties in furnishing documents, exclusion of illiterate family members of deceased Devadasis on technical grounds, and the alleged imposition of an age criterion that leaves out women aged 42 and below from the survey were flagged by the Federation, which also alleged irregularities in the inclusion of ineligible names and demanded a thorough probe.</p>.<p>Calling for a house-to-house survey, removal of age restrictions, provision of alternative documentation, and display of updated lists at anganwadi centres, the Federation has also sought strict action against erring officials who include non-Devadasi women in the survey.</p>