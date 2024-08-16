Female foeticide in Karnataka: Three held for conducting sex determination test at farmhouse

Nagamangala (Mandya dist): Female foeticide cases continue to haunt Mandya district and the Health department officials conducted a raid on a farmhouse and arrested three persons, allegedly involved in sex determination tests. They have been remanded to judicial custody.
The officials conducted the raided on a farmhouse at Devara Mavinakere village, under Bindiganavile hobli, in Nagamangala taluk, on Thursday night and arrested Manohar of Hassan district, Nagamani, an employee of a private nursing home on Guthalu Road, in Mandya, and farmhouse owner Dhananjay.
Another accused Abhi of Pandavapura taluk, who was scanning the patient, during the raid, has escaped. It is alleged that he was also involved in the sex determination test cases reported from Pandavapura taluk and Baiyappanahalli in Mandya district.
The officials have seized abortion kits and Rs 43,000 in cash, from the spot. Bellur Police have registered a case.
Decoy woman
The Health department officials had used a pregnant woman as a decoy, to crack the racket. They had sent the woman, along with her husband, in a GPS installed vehicle, to nab the accused, to Bellur Cross in Nagamangala taluk.
Nagamani, who worked as an agent, took only the woman, in another vehicle, to the farmhouse from Bellur Cross. Abhi scanned the woman for sex determination. Later, the agent took the decoy woman and another couple, who had come for the sex determination test, in the same vehicle to Bellur Cross. The department conducted a special operation and arrested the accused.
Deputy Director of Health department Dr Vivek, District Health Welfare Officer Dr Bettaswamy, DHO Dr Mohan Kumar and Bellur PSI Ravikumar took part in the operation.
The Taluk Health Officer of Nagamangala said that pregnant women, who register their names in the scanning centre and do not return after three months for check-up, would be monitored, to prevent such incidents.
DHO Dr Mohan said, the team conducted a special operation and was successful in arresting the accused.
