Fertiliser shortage hits Karnataka farmers ahead of kharif season

<p>Kalaburagi: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted fertiliser supplies in Karnataka even as farmers are preparing for sowing operations with the onset of the monsoon.</p>.<p>According to data shared by the Agriculture Department, fertiliser availability from April to September is 34% lower than the demand. The shortage has particularly affected cotton-growing and pulse-producing regions, where DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) is widely used.</p>.<p>Agriculture officials are finding it difficult to persuade farmers to switch to alternative fertilisers, including complex fertilisers, amid concerns over their effectiveness and higher cost.</p>.<p>The situation has also triggered panic buying in several districts, forcing authorities to rationalise DAP distribution to ensure supplies reach a larger number of farmers.</p>.Centre may cut fertiliser subsidy as global urea prices crash over 50%.<p>The demand for DAP this season is 4 lakh tonnes whereas the supply is 2.55 lakh tonnes.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, farmers contended that they cannot afford to buy complex fertilisers due to its high cost.</p>.<p>Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and other parts of Kalyana Karnataka are witnessing a heavy rush of farmers seeking to purchase DAP, as the <br />region is a major producer of pulses such as tur, green gram and black gram, besides soybean.</p>.<p>According to Agriculture Joint Director (Kalaburagi) Samad Patel, the district has only 7,600 tonnes of DAP available against a requirement of 19,000 tonnes during April, May and June. In Bidar district, the available stock stands at 2,538 tonnes against a demand of 8,000 tonnes.</p>.<p>Officials attribute the shortfall to disruptions in imports following the closure of the Hormuz Strait, noting that nearly 60% of the state’s DAP requirement is met through imports.</p>.<p>The uncertainty over supplies has triggered panic buying, with farmers continuing to throng fertiliser distribution centres across the region to secure stocks ahead of the sowing season.</p>.<p>Farmer leaders say that the cost of alternative fertiliser is more when compared to DAP. “The cost of complex fertilisers has increased to Rs 2,200 per 50 kg bag, while DAP costs Rs 1,350. The government should provide at least 40% subsidy to complex fertilisers to reduce the financial burden on farmers who have already suffered crop loss due to flood and heavy rainfall last year,” Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangh Kalaburagi district president Sharanabasappa Mamashetty said.</p>.<p>According to an estimation, one packet of DAP fertiliser is required for sowing tur on one acre of land. A large number of farmers own between 5 and 25 acres in the region. They are being issued tokens and supplied with only two packets of fertiliser each. Farmers have expressed dissatisfaction, saying such a limited quantity is insufficient for their cultivation needs.</p>.<p>Agriculture Joint Director (Yadgir) Ratendranath Sugur said that the officials are rationalising the distribution of DAP due to its short supply. He also said that the district has only 46,000 tonnes fertilisers as against the requirement of 1,52,000 tonnes.</p>.<p>He also said that they had been informed that fertiliser supplies would remain constrained for the next two months.</p>