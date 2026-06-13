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Fertiliser shortage hits Karnataka farmers ahead of kharif season

Officials are finding it difficult to persuade farmers to switch to alternative fertilisers, including complex fertilisers, amid concerns over their effectiveness and higher cost.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 00:30 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 00:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakafarmersfertiliser

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