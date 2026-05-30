Fertility rate goes up marginally in Karnataka: Survey

<p>Amid concerns over delayed pregnancies, the National Family Health Survey 6 has revealed that the fertility rate in Karnataka has increased marginally from 1.7 (children per woman) in 2019-21 to 1.8 (children per woman) in 2023-24. </p>.<p>According to survey results, the fertility rate is higher at 1.8 in rural areas and 1.7 in urban areas.</p>.Teen pregnancies in Karnataka reduce by 70% since 2020-21.<p>Experts opined that this could be due to rising awareness among people about the availability of assisted reproductive procedures.</p>.<p>“Many couples now go for multiple IVF cycles. With advancements in medical procedures, awareness has also increased and as a result, fertility rate may have gone up marginally. However, it is still not at the expected replacement levels or at the level it was earlier,” said Dr Kasthuri N, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at a private hospital.</p>.<p>The NFHS 6 also revealed that more women are now visiting healthcare facilities for childbirth and institutional births have increased from 97 per cent to 98.7 per cent. However, the survey also reflected increasing concerns over the use of public health facilities as births in public facilities dropped from 64.8 per cent to 58.1 per cent. </p>.Karnataka plans subsidised IVF through tie-up with private hospitals.<p>Doctors opined that there is some hesitation among the public about the quality of service in government facilities and with the rise in affordability and standards of living more people now prefer to give birth in private healthcare facilities.</p>.<p>Prenatal and postnatal care for women has also improved significantly, the survey results showed.</p>