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Homeindiakarnataka

Fertility rate goes up marginally in Karnataka: Survey

Experts opined that this could be due to rising awareness among people about the availability of assisted reproductive procedures.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 23:36 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 23:36 IST
Karnataka Newsfertility rates

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