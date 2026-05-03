<p>Tumakuru: A big bash has been planned in Tumakuru on May 20 to commemorate three years of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.</p>.<p>Conferring with government officials in the city on Saturday, Tumakuru district in-charge minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara"> G Parameshwara </a>discussed the arrangements to be made for the big fete. </p><p>As many as two lakh people from across Karnataka are expected to turn up for the event, which is to be held at the Government Junior College grounds.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah discusses divestment, questions delays in PSU decision process.<p>As many as 4,000 buses may have to be requisitioned to ferry the participants to the venue in Tumakuru. Other arrangements will also be made for the benefit of the participants.</p>.<p>“The Congress government is set to complete three years in office on May 20. We have decided to hold a big fete in Tumakuru to celebrate this milestone,” said <br />Parameshwara.</p>