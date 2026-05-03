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Fete planned in Karnataka's Tumakuru to celebrate 3 years of Congress govt

As many as two lakh people from across Karnataka are expected to turn up for the event, which is to be held at the Government Junior College grounds.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 01:23 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 01:23 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahTumakuru

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