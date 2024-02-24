Karnataka: Fifth SFC recommends hiking funds for local bodies

The Commission said that though Non-loan net own revenue receipts (NLNORR) and devolution of funds between 2018-22 increased for PRIs but in respect to ULBs it has come down to 10.4 per cent from 12 per cent recommended by 4th SFC, which is much below the accepted devolution. “It appears that by depriving the ULBs of funds, the government has curtailed the funds for basic municipal services which is reflected in the demands and concerns of ULBs,” the report slammed.