Fifty-five arecanut-laden lorries from Karnataka detained in Maharashtra

<p>Shivamogga: Over 55 lorries carrying arecanuts belonging to various arecanut co-operatives and private traders in the state have been detained by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in Maharashtra for the past one week in the name of inspection.</p>.<p>More than 55 lorries carrying arecanuts from different parts of the state, including MAMCOS (Malnad Areca Marketing Co-operative Society) in Shivamogga, CAMPCO in Mangaluru, Hassan Arecanut Growers Co-operative Society in Hassan, have been detained on the highways of Solapur, Aurangabad, Beed and Nanded in Maharashtra since June 11.</p>.<p>Sources said that the officials took the samples of the arecanuts in the lorries and sent them to the lab to check whether they had been dyed or not. The goods will be checked to determine whether they are safe for consumption. If the result shows that the arecanuts are unsafe for consumption, the goods will be completely destroyed on the spot, and a criminal case will be registered.</p>.<p>If it clears the test, but the quality of the arecanuts is below the prescribed standards, the person concerned will be fined, and a civil suit will be filed, sources added.</p>.<p>Two lorries of MAMCOS have been stopped in Solapur. “We have met the assistant commissioner there and requested them to release the lorries. We have not received a response yet”, said MAMCOS Managing Director Shrikant Barua.</p>.<p>“It is said that 14 days are needed for the laboratory results to come. If that process is delayed, the authorities have told us to stay here for an additional 14 days,” a lorry driver from Shivamogga reportedly said.</p>