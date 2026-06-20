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Homeindiakarnataka

Fifty-five arecanut-laden lorries from Karnataka detained in Maharashtra

Sources said that the officials took the samples of the arecanuts in the lorries and sent them to the lab to check whether they had been dyed or not.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 02:53 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 02:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMaharashtra

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