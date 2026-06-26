Fight to ban RSS will continue, says KPCC chief Hariprasad

<p>Hubballi: State Congress president B K Hariprasad said on Thursday that they (Congress) had banned the RSS thrice in the country and that the fight to ban the organisation would continue.</p>.<p>He told reporters here that the BJP had accused Congress’ national president Mallikarjun Kharge of a land scandal to divert attention, after Home Minister Priyank Kharge took on the RSS. But the charges against the party president were far from the truth, Hariprasad said.</p>.Ram Temple embezzlement reflects BJP's lack of commitment, says KPCC president Hariprasad.<p>He alleged that there was a scandal in the acquisition of land for Chanakya University in Bengaluru and said that the then BJP government had purchased 106 acres of land from farmers at a cost of Rs 50 lakh per acre, for the varsity. </p>.<p>Hariprasad said the Congress did not oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, but the party was was firm that no genuine voter should be excluded from the voters’ list.</p>