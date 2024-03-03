Figuring out the truth behind Karnataka numbers in leopard report

Nikit Surve, project head at Wildlife Conservation Society, who is conducting an intense study on urban leopards, says: “The best solution to mitigate human-leopard conflict is to understand the problem in depth by shifting focus from the animal to humans who are the major stakeholders. Mitigation measures like proactive awareness sessions and safeguarding livestock and other domestic animals can help resolve the problem on a long-term basis. Capturing and shifting leopards is more of a fire-fighting solution. One has to understand the reasons why a leopard is present in a particular area and deal with the reason, instead of the leopard itself. Removing one or two leopards will not stop other leopards from occupying vacant territories.”