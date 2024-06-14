Filmmakers of Darshan's upcoming projects in tight spot

Bengaluru: In the wake of Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa’s arrest in a murder case, some filmmakers who were working with him on upcoming projects are in a tight spot.

Following the controversy, the much-anticipated Darshan-starrer ‘Devil’ by Milana Prakash — which was supposed to hit the screens in December — has come to a standstill. His untitled projects in the pipeline include a film on freedom fighter Sindhoora Lakshmana’s life.

Speaking to DH, the producer of a yet-to-be-titled film said: “We look at an actor’s market before putting in our money and time. Having known Darshan since his childhood, I believe he is innocent and hope he will come out of the mess he has got into.”