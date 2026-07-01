'Final decision on link canal project after CM–DCM meeting'

<p>Tumakuru: A decision on implementing the Hemavathi Express Link Canal Project will be taken after discussions with the deputy chief minister and the chief minister.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after inspecting the Yettinahole Project works during his visit to the Marashettihalli Reserve Forest in Gubbi taluk, he said there was no difference of opinion between the two leaders regarding the link canal project.</p>.<p>"There is no confusion between the deputy chief minister and the chief minister over the link canal project. Every effort will be made to implement the project," he said.</p>.<p>Referring to differing views in the district, the minister said that one section of farmers wants the allocated quantity of water to flow only through the canal. People in Kunigal, however, alleged that the water earmarked for the taluk is not reaching them. Therefore, all stakeholders will be brought together for discussions before a decision is made, the minister said.</p>.<p>Responding to questions on the proposed construction of a buffer dam near Koratagere–Vaderahalli under the Yettinahole Project, Ramalinga Reddy said that two to three locations had been identified.</p>.<p>“If water is not stored, people will face a shortage of drinking water during summer. There is opposition to this proposal as well. We will hold discussions and arrive at a decision," he said.</p>.<p>Hemavathi Canal Project Chief Engineer H S Anand, Executive Engineer Muralidhar, Assistant Engineer Shashank, Tahsildar Aarthi, Additional Superintendent of Police Purushotham and other officials were present on the occasion.</p>