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Homeindiakarnataka

'Final decision on link canal project after CM–DCM meeting'

People in Kunigal, however, alleged that the water earmarked for the taluk is not reaching them.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:34 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 21:34 IST
Karnataka News

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