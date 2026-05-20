Final notification for Bidadi township by June-end: Shivakumar defends project

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Karnataka government to issue final land acquisition notification for Bidadi township by June-end despite opposition.
Key points
• Government's assurance
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar claimed 80% of farmers support the GBIT project near Bidadi and urged faster compensation and implementation.
• Compensation package
Farmers will receive either 50% developed residential land or 45% commercial land per acre, along with monetary compensation and annual financial aid during development.
• Project benefits
The township will include infrastructure like roads, water supply, and power, with improved connectivity via major roads and BWSSB jurisdiction.
• Political defence
Shivakumar criticised opposition leaders, stating the land was not denotified even under previous governments, and accused them of failing to protect farmer interests.
• Legacy commitment
He vowed not to denotify any land, asserting his actions prioritise farmer welfare and aim to create a lasting legacy through the project.
Key statistics
7,481 acres
Land area to be acquired
Rs 2.55 crore
Compensation per acre
80%
Farmers supporting the project
Rs 5 crore
Government's spending per acre
Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000
Annual financial aid for farmers
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 20 May 2026, 14:11 IST