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Final notification for Bidadi township by June-end: Shivakumar defends project

He asserted that a majority of farmers were in favour of the project despite opposition from a section of landowners and political leaders.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 14:11 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Final notification for Bidadi township by June-end: Shivakumar defends project

In one line
Karnataka government to issue final land acquisition notification for Bidadi township by June-end despite opposition.
Key points
Government's assurance
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar claimed 80% of farmers support the GBIT project near Bidadi and urged faster compensation and implementation.
Compensation package
Farmers will receive either 50% developed residential land or 45% commercial land per acre, along with monetary compensation and annual financial aid during development.
Project benefits
The township will include infrastructure like roads, water supply, and power, with improved connectivity via major roads and BWSSB jurisdiction.
Political defence
Shivakumar criticised opposition leaders, stating the land was not denotified even under previous governments, and accused them of failing to protect farmer interests.
Legacy commitment
He vowed not to denotify any land, asserting his actions prioritise farmer welfare and aim to create a lasting legacy through the project.
Key statistics
7,481 acres
Land area to be acquired
Rs 2.55 crore
Compensation per acre
80%
Farmers supporting the project
Rs 5 crore
Government's spending per acre
Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000
Annual financial aid for farmers
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 20 May 2026, 14:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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