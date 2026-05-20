Final notification for Bidadi township by June-end: Shivakumar defends project

Karnataka government to issue final land acquisition notification for Bidadi township by June-end despite opposition.

Key points

• Government's assurance Deputy CM DK Shivakumar claimed 80% of farmers support the GBIT project near Bidadi and urged faster compensation and implementation.

• Compensation package Farmers will receive either 50% developed residential land or 45% commercial land per acre, along with monetary compensation and annual financial aid during development.

• Project benefits The township will include infrastructure like roads, water supply, and power, with improved connectivity via major roads and BWSSB jurisdiction.

• Political defence Shivakumar criticised opposition leaders, stating the land was not denotified even under previous governments, and accused them of failing to protect farmer interests.