Final seat matrix for engineering courses out; has 1,000 more than draft, says KEA

<p>Bengaluru: The government finally approved and provided the final seat matrix for engineering courses to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Monday.</p>.<p>Compared to the draft seat matrix, the number of engineering seats has increased by 6,003. Under government quota, 81,044 seats are available this year.</p>.<p>When the draft matrix was released, based on which KEA had started the counselling process, there was an increase of 5,000 seats under government quota. At least 1,000 seats have been added in the final matrix. The draft seat matrix was published on June 3.</p>.<p>To avoid disruptions in the counselling schedule, following the delay in receiving the final matrix, the KEA had resumed the seat allotment process with the available matrix and was planning to release the mock allotments on July 6.</p>.<p>With the final matrix available now, KEA officials said these seats would be added and students would be allowed to mark <br />options.</p>.<p>However, KEA is yet to receive the seat matrix for pharmacy courses from the Department of Medical Education.</p>