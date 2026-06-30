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Homeindiakarnataka

Final seat matrix for engineering courses out; has 1,000 more than draft, says KEA

Compared to the draft seat matrix, the number of engineering seats has increased by 6,003. Under government quota, 81,044 seats are available this year.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 00:09 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 00:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaEngineering

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