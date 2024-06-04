Finance dept to hold meeting with contractors’ association on June 10

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday, asked the Finance Department to hold a meeting with the Karnataka State Contractors Association to address their grievances.
Accordingly, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) LK Atheeq has scheduled a meeting with the Association on June 10.
On Monday, a delegation, led by Association president D Kempanna, met Siddaramaiah and held talks.
“The Association complained that their payments from the BBMP are yet to be sorted out. They also raised pending issues about the crossover from VAT to GST. When GST came, the tax rate on government contracts was 12%, but VAT was lower. Also, last year, the
GST was revised from 12% to 18% on government
contracts,” a senior official said.
