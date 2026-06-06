Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches ‘Bharat Vann Yojana’ in Raichur

<p>Raichur: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the Raichur Bharat Vann Yojana at the deputy commissioner’s office premises by planting a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative to mark World Environment Day in Raichur on Thursday.</p>.<p>The event was organised by the district administration in association with SPMCIL’s CSR initiative.</p>.<p>Several school students, civic workers and members of self-help groups, too, planted saplings at the deputy commissioner’s office. </p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Poovitha S said that the district is effectively implementing Central government schemes and utilising CSR funds. She further said that the Minister held a meeting to review the district’s progress, and the district will soon shed its aspirational district tag. </p>.Finance Minister expected to lay foundation stone for Rangamandira in Hosapete.<p>Under the Bharat Van Yojana, about 60,000 native saplings are being planted, and of them, 10,000 will be planted at the deputy commissioner’s office, and also about 50,000 plants at Raichur City Corporation’s SWM unit premises, she informed. </p>.<p>Dr Radhakrishnan Nair, widely known as the Green Hero of India, Finance Ministry secretary Sanjay Lohia, NABARD president Shaji Krishnan, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Eshwar Kumar Kandu, City Corporation Commissioner Zubin Mohapathra and SP Arunangshu Giri were present. </p>.<p>Haphazard event</p>.<p>There was apparent mismanagement of the finance minister’s programme in the district. The minister, who was scheduled to arrive at 3 pm, reached the DC’s office premises only at around 5.30 p.m. Scores of school students, civic workers, and members of self-help groups, who had arrived as early as 2 pm, were left waiting for several hours and grew weary.</p>.<p>As the programme was delayed by nearly two-and-a-half hours, many had already left the venue. Organisers subsequently announced that the stage programme had been cancelled. However, after planting a sapling, Sitharaman was brought back to the stage, where she was presented with silver-coated metal elephant figurines as a memento.</p>.<p>Students who had waited for more than two hours were disappointed as the minister did not address them. </p>.<p>Closed-door meeting </p><p>The minister held a closed-door meeting with the officials of Yadgir and Raichur at the RTPS Guest House on Thursday. Except for DCs and ZP CEOs no other officials were invited to the meeting. The media was not allowed either. The minister did not brief the media post-meeting. </p>