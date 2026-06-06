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Homeindiakarnataka

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches ‘Bharat Vann Yojana’ in Raichur

The event was organised by the district administration in association with SPMCIL’s CSR initiative.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 01:24 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 01:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNirmala SitharamanRaichur

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