Finance panel to focus on new revenue sources for local bodies

Bengaluru: C Narayanaswamy, chairperson of the fifth state finance commission, said on Wednesday that the commission would focus on creating new revenue generation sources for local bodies.
After a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here, Narayanaswamy told DH that local bodies, especially gram panchayats, need to look at generating income from lakes and ponds by building fish farms.
Solid waste management can be another area where GPs can look to earn more money.
Citing his own example, Narayanaswamy said while he was serving as president of Bengaluru Rural ZP in 1987-92, the ZP had become revenue surplus by adopting measures like fish farming.
With the additional funds, the ZP was able to appoint guest teachers to schools that reported a shortage.
“This experience has bolstered my conviction that improving revenue streams in all local bodies will make them self-sufficient,” he said.
Narayanaswamy said the local bodies will have to strengthen the tax recovery system too.
“The government has appointed bill collectors in almost all GPs, but they are not working to the best of their abilities. There is a need to strengthen the recovery system,” he said.