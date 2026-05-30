FIR against 12 accused over brutal killing of six in Karnataka's Vijayapura

<p>Vijayapura: A complaint has been registered against 12 people in connection with the murder of six persons, including five members of a family, in Chadachan police station on Saturday.</p>.<p>Six persons were hacked to death in Govindapur village over the property dispute. FIR has been filed based on the complaint from Chaitanya Kumar Dundappa Nirale, son of the deceased Dundappa Revanasiddappa Nirale.</p>.Five of Chadchan family among six hacked to death over land dispute in Karnataka's Vijayapura district.<p>IGP Sandeep Patil and SP Lakshman Nimbargi visited the village and conducted inspection.</p>.<p>They said that a team has been formed for investigation.</p>.<p>The accused would be arrested soon. The land dispute is reason for the murders. The final rites of all deceased persons were performed on Saturday, they added.</p>