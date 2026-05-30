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Homeindiakarnataka

FIR against 12 accused over brutal killing of six in Karnataka's Vijayapura

IGP Sandeep Patil and SP Lakshman Nimbargi visited the village and conducted inspection.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 18:49 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 18:49 IST
Karnataka NewsmurderVijayapuraFIR

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