FIR against 3 for 'defaming' D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: An FIR has been filed at High Grounds police station, alleging a scurrilous attack on Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) D K Shivakumar. The complaint states that an old, obscene picture of a BJP leader was shared, attempting to misrepresent it as an image of the DCM. The FIR names Santosh Nelamangala, Kesari Samrat, and Rajesh Gowda as suspects. They are accused under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with the electronic transmission of obscene materials.