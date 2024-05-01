FIR against 3 for 'defaming' D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: An FIR has been filed at High Grounds police station, alleging a scurrilous attack on Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) D K Shivakumar. The complaint states that an old, obscene picture of a BJP leader was shared, attempting to misrepresent it as an image of the DCM. The FIR names Santosh Nelamangala, Kesari Samrat, and Rajesh Gowda as suspects. They are accused under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with the electronic transmission of obscene materials.
The FIR followed a complaint by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member Harish Nagaraj, who produced the obscene pictures posted by the suspects. According to the FIR, reviewed by DH, the suspects posted an obscene picture on April 23 and 29, falsely portraying it as the DyCM DK Shivakumar on Facebook and Instagram.
Additionally, the FIR notes that a post on Facebook, shared by an account named “BSY supporters,” was allegedly defamatory towards Shivakumar.
An investigating officer informed DH that an FIR has been registered based on the complaint and supporting documents provided by the complainant, with further investigation pending.
(Published 30 April 2024, 22:09 IST)