FIR against 7 for stocking substandard jowar in Karnataka's Ballari

<p>Ballari: Seven persons including procurement centre officials and traders of jowar crop have been booked for trying to sell substandard quality of jowar under the MSP through a local farmer at PD Halli station. </p>.<p>Following a complaint by Food Shirestedar Sharanabasavaiah, an FIR has been registered against procurement centre officer Somashekhar, grader Bhimashankar, traders Veeranjaneya, Surya Prakash Reddy, Laskhmi Narayan and lorry drivers Sriramulu and Ramanjani. </p>.<p>A procurement centre was opened at Asundi vilalge in Ballari taluk to procure ragi, paddy and jowar.</p>.<p>Following a tip off that jowar was being brought to the centre from Guntur and other places in Andhra Pradesh, Ballari Assistant Commissioner Rajesh H D conducted a raid on Tuesday. </p>.<p>During the raid, the officer found out substandard quality of 240 quintal of jowar brought by Veeranjaneya from Guntur and 205 quintal of poor quality of jowar by Lakshminarayan from Ballari. </p>.<p>They had conspired to sell these under the local farmer’s ID to the government under MSP. During the inspection it was found that centre officer Somashekhar and grader Bhimashannkar had failed to their duties and had allowed the purchase.</p>.<p>About 445 quintal of poor quality of jowar has been seized. The investigation is on. </p>