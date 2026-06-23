Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

FIR against 7 for stocking substandard jowar in Karnataka's Ballari

About 445 quintal of poor quality of jowar has been seized.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 19:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 19:03 IST
Karnataka NewsBallariJowar

Follow us on :

Follow Us