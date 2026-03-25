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FIR against Basanagouda Yatnal, Anantkumar Hegde for alleged hate speech

Alleging that the speech included communal hatred, the Police have filed a suo motu case against the leaders.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 15:09 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 15:09 IST
Karnatakahate speech

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