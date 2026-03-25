<p>Maddur: Maddur Town Police have registered an FIR after filing a suo motu case against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and ex-MP Anantkumar Hegde, alleging communal hate speech during their visit to Maddur, on Monday. </p><p>Yatnal and Hegde had taken part in a procession organised by various Hindu organisations as part of 'Balidan Divas' in Maddur town on Monday. They also participated in the dais programme and delivered speeches.</p>.Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking action on hate speech against Brahmins.<p>Alleging that the speech included communal hatred, the Police have filed a suo motu case against the leaders.</p><p><strong>Ganesha immersion</strong></p><p>It may be mentioned that an FIR was registered against Yatnal for his alleged hate speech during his visit to Maddur when a communal clash had occurred during the Ganesha idol immersion programme, six months ago.</p>