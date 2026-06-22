FIR against Facebook handles for remarks on CM D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have registered a case against admins of social media handles for sharing "false and derogatory" information against Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>. </p>.<p>Sadashivanagar police registered the FIR on June 20 based on a complaint by Deepu C R, a law practitioner. </p>.H D Kumaraswamy asks CM D K Shivakumar to drop Bidadi township project .<p>According to the FIR, the "derogatory" information was shared by 'Kumaraswamy for CM' and 'Janata Dal Secular' Facebook handles on June 17 under the header "Old habit begins again; an innate nature will not go away even if burnt." </p>.<p>The FIR was lodged under BNS Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting is committed; if not committed). Police have launched a probe. </p>