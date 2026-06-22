Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

FIR against Facebook handles for remarks on CM D K Shivakumar

Sadashivanagar police registered the FIR on June 20 based on a complaint by Deepu C R, a law practitioner.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 00:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 00:27 IST
Karnataka NewsD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us