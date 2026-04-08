<p>Mangaluru: Following directions from the Zilla Panchayat CEO to Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) to act strictly against those dumping garbage in public places, the Ivarnadu Gram Panchayat has filed a complaint at the Sullia police station. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 271of the BNS.</p><p>In the complaint, Ivarnadu GP PDO Shyamaprasad MR stated that waste was found dumped along the roadside at Bengamale on the Bellare–Sullia Road within the limits of the gram panchayat on October 15, 2025. The incident was noticed during routine supervision of sanitation and development works within the gram panchayat limits. The dumped waste was causing inconvenience to the public and posing environmental and health concerns.</p>.Mangaluru: Parents tip off cops after finding ganja in son's pocket; 5 arrested as drug peddling network busted.<p>During the inspection, it was found that the waste in three bags belonged to a textile shop located in Gandhinagara in Sullia. The bags contained old bills, invitations, and electricity bills. After confirming the identity of the showroom owner, the PDO contacted him and asked him to pay a fine for dumping the waste. However, he refused to pay the fine. </p><p>The matter was then discussed with district-level officers, who directed the PDO to submit a complaint to the police to register an FIR. Accordingly, there was a delay in submitting the complaint, the complainant stated. The complainant has requested the police to initiate action against the owner of the textile shop.</p>