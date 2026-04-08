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FIR against shop owner in Karnataka's Sullia for garbage dumping

During the inspection, it was found that the waste in three bags belonged to a textile shop located in Gandhinagara in Sullia.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 18:05 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 18:05 IST
Karnataka NewsSulliagarbage dumping

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