FIR filed against Belthangady MLA for using objectionable language against forest dept official

Mangaluru: The Dharmasthala Police have registered an FIR against Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja for allegedly preventing Uppinangady RFO Jayaprakash K K from performing his duty of clearing the foundation laid for a house on an encroached forest land at Kalenja in Belthangady.

In a complaint submitted to the police on October 13, RFO Jayaprakash K K said that Lolaksha Gowda had engaged in construction of a house on survey number 309 by allegedly encroaching reserve forest. On the direction of the higher officials, on October 9, he along with the department staff had visited the spot and noticed the foundation being laid for the house.

The RFO had asked Gowda to clear the foundation, which he failed to do. When the forest department officials attempted to clear the foundation, MLA Harish Poonja along with his associates arrived at the spot and stalled the work. Later, the MLA verbally abused him and issued threat of dire consequences if any attempt was made to clear the foundation.