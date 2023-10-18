FIR filed against Belthangady MLA for using objectionable language against forest dept official

Mangaluru: The Dharmasthala Police have registered an FIR against Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja for allegedly preventing Uppinangady RFO Jayaprakash K K from performing his duty of clearing the foundation laid for a house on an encroached forest land at Kalenja in Belthangady.
In a complaint submitted to the police on October 13, RFO Jayaprakash K K said that Lolaksha Gowda had engaged in construction of a house on survey number 309 by allegedly encroaching reserve forest. On the direction of the higher officials, on October 9, he along with the department staff had visited the spot and noticed the foundation being laid for the house.
The RFO had asked Gowda to clear the foundation, which he failed to do. When the forest department officials attempted to clear the foundation, MLA Harish Poonja along with his associates arrived at the spot and stalled the work. Later, the MLA verbally abused him and issued threat of dire consequences if any attempt was made to clear the foundation.
The RFO urged the police to take legal action against MLA Harish Poonja and his association for verbally abusing him and preventing him from performing his duties.
The Dharmasthala Police have registered a case against the MLA and others under IPC section 143 (unlawful assembly), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 504 (intentionally insulting someone with an ulterior motive to provoke them to disrupt public peace).
The complainant said there was delay in filing complaint as he had to discuss the issue with the higher officials and seek legal opinion before doing it.
Meanwhile, the forest department and revenue department is conducting a joint survey in the area to assess whether the said land belongs to the forest department or not.