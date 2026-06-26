FIR filed against district Youth Congress president in Karnataka's Chitradurga

<p>Chitradurga: A truck driver has filed a complaint with the rural police station, alleging that District Youth Congress President Karehalli Ullas stopped his truck, carrying arecanuts to market, and assaulted him. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been booked against Ullas and four others.</p>.<p>Driver Rashid stated that he was transporting arecanuts from Shivamogga to Nagpur in Maharashtra. Rashid claimed that Ullas and four others stopped the truck on NH-153 near Doddasiddavanahalli on Thursday night and demanded that he produce the documents. </p><p>When he refused, he said he was assaulted, leaving him injured. Ullas has been accused of stopping the truck with the intention of extorting money. </p>.<p>After the incident, the commercial tax officers arrived at the spot and checked the documents. Reportedly, it was found that there were no mistakes in the documents.</p>.<p>Farmer leaders and truck drivers staged a protest in front of the rural police station, alleging that the Youth Congress president is harassing truck drivers transporting arecanut by posing as an official and demanding money. </p><p>Arecanut growers from Shivamogga and Chitradurga districts also protested in front of the DC office. They demanded that Ullas be arrested</p>