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Homeindiakarnataka

FIR filed against district Youth Congress president in Karnataka's Chitradurga

When he refused, he said he was assaulted, leaving him injured. Ullas has been accused of stopping the truck with the intention of extorting money.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:44 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 02:44 IST
Karnataka NewsChitradurgaYouth Congress

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