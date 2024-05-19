FIR filed against MLA Harish Poonja for 'pressurising' station officer to release BJP Yuva Morcha Mandala president

Mangaluru: The Belthangady police have booked a case against MLA Harish Poonja for allegedly pressurising the station officer to release BJP worker who was arrested by the police in connection with the illegal quarrying and stocking of explosives at the site, at Moodala in the Melanthabettu village of Belthangady Taluk on Saturday night.
The MLA also abused the police personnel with foul language and even had issued threats and prevented them from discharging their duties. Further, the MLA spoke about the police department and police officers in unconstitutional words and behaved in an arrogant manner. The police have booked a case under IPC Sections 353, 504.
Earlier, commotion had prevailed at the Belthangady police station after MLA Harish Poonja staged a protest against the police for arresting a man in connection with illegal quarrying. The police had arrested Belthangady BJP Yuva Morcha Mandala President Shashiraj.
According to the police, Shashiraj who has been taken into custody is a rowdy sheeter.
A video of MLA Harish Poonja yelling and shouting at the Belthangady police has gone viral. He sat at the police station and staged a protest and warned the police against picking up an “innocent” from his house.
He said that the police were acting as an agent of the Congress by arresting an innocent. Along with BJP workers, the MLA shouted slogans against the government.
Dakshina Kannada SP C B Ryshyanth said that in connection with illegal blasting, a case has been booked under the Explosives Act.
“As the suspect was one of the Karyakartas, MLA Poonja arrived and protested in front of the police station,” said the SP.
BJP leaders accused the state government of engaging in hate politics.
The police have booked cases against two persons including Shashiraj. The police are on look for another suspect—Pramod Ujire in connection with an illegal stone quarry unit. According to the complaint filed by Prithvi Sanikam, tahsildar of Belthangady, the authorities received a tip-off regarding illegal quarrying activities taking place at Moodala. Based on the information, a team comprising officials including the tahsildar, taluk office personnel, and the Belthangady sub-inspector conducted a raid.
During the raid, officials seized a huge quantity of stones that had been quarried illegally, along with an earthmover, a tractor, and four live rounds, and four pellets.
During an enquiry with the labourers at the spot, it was revealed that the illegal quarrying operation was being carried out by Pramod Ujire and Shashiraj.
A case has been registered under the provisions of the Explosives Act-1884, and the Explosives Substances Act-1908.