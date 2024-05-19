FIR filed against MLA Harish Poonja for 'pressurising' station officer to release BJP Yuva Morcha Mandala president

He said that the police were acting as an agent of the Congress by arresting an innocent. Along with BJP workers, the MLA shouted slogans against the government.

Dakshina Kannada SP C B Ryshyanth said that in connection with illegal blasting, a case has been booked under the Explosives Act.

“As the suspect was one of the Karyakartas, MLA Poonja arrived and protested in front of the police station,” said the SP.

BJP leaders accused the state government of engaging in hate politics.

The police have booked cases against two persons including Shashiraj. The police are on look for another suspect—Pramod Ujire in connection with an illegal stone quarry unit. According to the complaint filed by Prithvi Sanikam, tahsildar of Belthangady, the authorities received a tip-off regarding illegal quarrying activities taking place at Moodala. Based on the information, a team comprising officials including the tahsildar, taluk office personnel, and the Belthangady sub-inspector conducted a raid.